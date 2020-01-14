US Capital Advisors Comments on Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

NYSE:PE opened at $17.52 on Monday. Parsley Energy has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,746 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after buying an additional 1,587,326 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.