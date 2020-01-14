US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NYSE:EOG opened at $85.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,674.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.