USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Up 44.0% in December

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the December 15th total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in USD Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USD Partners by 33.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 85,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in USD Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 41,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in USD Partners by 49.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in USD Partners during the second quarter valued at $964,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $274.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $29.89 million during the quarter.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

