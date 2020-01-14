ValuEngine Downgrades 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.03. 360 Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $361.38 million for the quarter. 360 Finance had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 47.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

