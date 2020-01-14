ValuEngine Downgrades Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Sell

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMTL. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $890.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.83 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 41.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3,133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

