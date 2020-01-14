ValuEngine Lowers Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akari Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

