ValuEngine Lowers Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSXMA. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.33.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 6.83%.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 118,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $5,665,960.86. Insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 39.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $4,343,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at $15,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.