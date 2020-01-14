ValuEngine Upgrades Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on Acadia Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $33.30 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $777.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,230,000.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.