ValuEngine Upgrades Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Office Depot alerts:

ODP opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.61.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 1,114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 382,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 351,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,527,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 239,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,434,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 443,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 432,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 146,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.