ValuEngine Upgrades Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUSHA. BidaskClub cut Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $791,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1,798.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

