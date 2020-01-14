Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,308,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $85.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1873 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

