VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

VBIV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Shares of VBIV opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. VBI Vaccines has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $290.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 1,458.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 109,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 102,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.