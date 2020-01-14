Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.75 on Tuesday. Verisign has a 1 year low of $155.56 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.70.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Verisign by 1,062.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Verisign by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 37,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Verisign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Verisign by 490.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

