Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ (VRTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.54.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $226.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $163.68 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,413 shares of company stock worth $71,389,660. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,342 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.