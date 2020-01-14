Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Veru alerts:

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.11 million, a P/E ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Veru has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.