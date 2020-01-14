Viacoin (VIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $106,109.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00002134 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, OOOBTC, Coinroom and YoBit. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and $106,109.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00630452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009221 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,162,737 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC, Coinroom, Upbit, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.