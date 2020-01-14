VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

VIVUS stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. VIVUS has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.78.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million. Research analysts predict that VIVUS will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIVUS stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of VIVUS as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

About VIVUS

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

