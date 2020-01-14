VoteCoin Market Cap Reaches $102,804.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a total market capitalization of $102,804.00 and $101.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00504823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00094359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00119133 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 74,205,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

VoteCoin Coin Trading

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

