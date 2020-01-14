Wagerr (WGR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,552.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $4,552.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000787 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000215 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,333,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,953,831 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

