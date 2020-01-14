Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the December 15th total of 9,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 47.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark set a $5.00 price target on shares of Waitr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waitr from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Waitr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Waitr by 2,612.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Waitr has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). Waitr had a negative net margin of 168.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.18%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waitr will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

