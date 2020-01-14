Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.29

Shares of Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.29 ($0.91) and last traded at A$1.28 ($0.91), with a volume of 745866 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.27 ($0.90).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.24 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.18.

Wam Leaders Company Profile (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

