Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Earns Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE WRE opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 103.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.