Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.68. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $45.21 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 26.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine W. Hoxsie sold 2,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,930.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,550,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

