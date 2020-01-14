Waters Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $10.70 Per Share (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waters in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $10.70 per share for the year.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

NYSE:WAT opened at $228.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.49 and a 200-day moving average of $219.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. Waters has a twelve month low of $195.23 and a twelve month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.13. The company had revenue of $577.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.35 million. Waters had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 77.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS.

In related news, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,969 shares of company stock valued at $8,858,028. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waters by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Waters by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after acquiring an additional 46,932 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,470,000 after acquiring an additional 201,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $2,328,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.