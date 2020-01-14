Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $291.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $48.64.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,015.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after buying an additional 458,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

