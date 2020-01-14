Wavesbet Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $82,822.00 and $29,750.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025258 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000564 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00001011 BTC.

About Wavesbet

WBET is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

