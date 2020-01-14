WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. WD-40 has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $185.35 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $153.91 and a 12-month high of $199.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. WD-40’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDFC. DA Davidson downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

