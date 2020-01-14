Wedbush Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price decreased by Wedbush to in a report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.86.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $145.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.25 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

