Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $93.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.80.

RHP opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.73.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $379.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.70 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed purchased 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, for a total transaction of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,740,000 after acquiring an additional 793,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3,984.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,037,000 after acquiring an additional 481,647 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,752,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,298,000 after acquiring an additional 165,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

