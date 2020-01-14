Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.51

Wesfarmers Ltd (ASX:WES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$43.51 ($30.86) and last traded at A$43.36 ($30.75), with a volume of 88804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$43.36 ($30.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$39.72.

Get Wesfarmers alerts:

In other Wesfarmers news, insider Rob Scott 79,995 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th.

Wesfarmers Company Profile (ASX:WES)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.