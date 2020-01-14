West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,180. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 437.8% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 59,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 48,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

WTBA opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $403.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

