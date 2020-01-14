Wild Beast Block (WBB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,191.00

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Wild Beast Block coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges. Wild Beast Block has a market capitalization of $4,191.00 and $3.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wild Beast Block alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00631633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009221 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

WBB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wild Beast Block should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Beast Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Beast Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.