William Blair Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CLLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Cellectis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

CLLS stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.88. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 446.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 178,865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 189,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

