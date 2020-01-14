William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.71.

COLL stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

