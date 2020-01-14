WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.3 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WillScot stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WillScot will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 653,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 517,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

