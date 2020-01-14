Winfield Associates Inc. Acquires 540 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $98.09 and a 52 week high of $141.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

