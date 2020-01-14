Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 24,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

