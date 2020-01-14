Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Up 11.6% in December

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 12,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WETF. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

