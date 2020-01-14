WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WNS opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. WNS has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. WNS had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

