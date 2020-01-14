Woodstock Corp Sells 1,290 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Woodstock Corp reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. United Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 30,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 114,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 38,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,810,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,428,000 after purchasing an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $98.09 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.69. The firm has a market cap of $426.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

