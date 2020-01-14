Workiva (NYSE:WK) Receives Sell Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WK. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Workiva has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $64.11.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 208.31% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 3,571 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $150,696.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $707,863. Insiders own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,135,000 after purchasing an additional 349,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,808,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Workiva by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 461,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

