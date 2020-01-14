Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $60.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.90 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.