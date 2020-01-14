Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Conviction-Buy

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WYNN. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $147.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.79 and a 200 day moving average of $121.98. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $151.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,750 shares of company stock worth $6,515,688 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 476 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 136,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.