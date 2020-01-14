X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s product candidates include X4P-001, X4P-002 and X4P-003 which are in clinical stage. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Arsanis, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XFOR. Citigroup upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.13.

X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.95). Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

