Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Short Interest Update

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 429,800 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 15th total of 568,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

