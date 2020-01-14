Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XENE. William Blair began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of XENE opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $430.72 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 925,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 229.8% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 602,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 419,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,244,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

