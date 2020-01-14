XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the December 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XPEL stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $35.62 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.