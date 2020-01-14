YRC Worldwide’s (YRCW) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $2.39 on Friday. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 4.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

