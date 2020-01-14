Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the December 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yuma Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yuma Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.79% of Yuma Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Yuma Energy alerts:

YUMA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Yuma Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Yuma Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.