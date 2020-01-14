Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GWG’s earnings. GWG posted earnings of ($2.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that GWG will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GWG.

Get GWG alerts:

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut GWG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in GWG by 11.7% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GWG by 8.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GWG by 20,940.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 99,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GWG by 206.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 128,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

GWG stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. GWG has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 35.86, a current ratio of 35.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.11.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GWG (GWGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.